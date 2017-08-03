FBC Buffalo to host apologetics workshop

JEFFERSON CITY – First Baptist Church, Buffalo, is hosting an apologetics workshop Oct. 13-14 with an emphasis on debate training. “Think As A Debater” is led by Missouri Baptist Apologetics Network members Dave Van Bebber and Adam Cochrun.

In this workshop, participants explore the foundations for interacting with individuals of other faiths, or no faith system at all, in a dialogue and debate setting.

The workshop is open to anyone interested in learning to think more critically about matters of faith, not just people interested in honing their debate skills, says Van Bebber.

Goals for the workshop include learning methods for approaching a dialogue on apologetics issues; learning to construct a sound argument; discovering methods to approach a discussion with those resistant to a Christian worldview; developing responses to arguments raised against Christianity; and participating in practice sessions.

The workshop is organized in two parts. There is a classroom element that covers the basics of argumentation, and there is an application element in which participants take part in moderated debate rounds.

Participants need to come prepared with a set of points to affirm the proposition: “The God of Scripture exists.” They also should prepare arguments to negate that proposition. “Preparing a negative argument as well as an affirmative one helps participants understand counter arguments and be better prepared to respond,” says Van Bebber.

This is the first apologetics workshop of its kind offered by Missouri Baptist Apologetics Network members.

The cost of the workshop is $10 and includes a breakfast, lunch, and workshop materials. To register online, go to eventbrite.com/e/think-as-a-debater-apologetics-workshop-tickets. Registration also may be made by phone at 417.345.7210 or via email at fbcbuffalo@yahoo.com.