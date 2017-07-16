Resolutions for MBC needed by Oct. 1

JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri Baptist Convention messengers planning to submit proposed resolutions during this year’s annual meeting are encouraged to send the proposals by October 1 to the Resolutions Committee, Missouri Baptist Convention, 400 E. High Street, Jefferson City, MO 65101-3215; Fax 573-635-0904; E-mail: pjeffries@mobaptist.org.

Sending resolutions in advance of the annual meeting of the convention makes possible a more thorough consideration of the resolution and expedites the committee’s work. This year’s annual meeting will be held October 23-25, 2017 at First Baptist Church, Raytown, Missouri.

Proposed resolutions should be typed, and should contain (1) the name and address of the messenger submitting each proposal; (2) name of the church that messenger will be representing; and (3) the title of the resolution. All resolutions must also be officially submitted in person by a registered messenger to the MBC Recording Secretary, Rick Biesiadecki, by the end of the evening session on Monday, October 23.

Serving on the 2017 MBC resolutions committee are Mike Quinn (chairman), First Baptist Church, Salisbury; Robert “Pat” Crisler, Providence Baptist Church, Kansas City; Brandon Mammem, Lawson Baptist Church, Lawson; and Nathan Eikenberry, First Baptist Church, Millersville.