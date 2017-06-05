JEFFERSON CITY – New videos explain where CP dollars go

The MBC has produced new videos that show how every dollar Missouri Baptists invest in the Cooperative Program is distributed throughout the state and around the world to transform lives and communities with the gospel.

The videos complement new CP bulletin inserts that explain what the Cooperative Program is, how CP works, why Missouri Baptists should give through CP to support missions, and how the funds are disbursed.

These new resources, and other free CP materials, are available for viewing, downloading, and sharing at mobaptist.org/cp.

When you click on the Current Videos link in the left sidebar, you’ll see two short videos, about two minutes each in length. The first video answers the questions: What is the Cooperative Program? How does CP work? And why give through CP?

The second video shows the breakdown of each CP dollar, with about 60 cents supporting missions and ministry in Missouri, and about 40 cents helping keep nearly 9,000 full-time missionaries on the field, six seminaries operating, and much more throughout North America and around the world.

To download the accompanying bulletin inserts, or to order printed copies from the MBC, click on the Materials link in the left sidebar.

The videos are further segmented into one-minute presentations on the MBC’s Facebook page, where they are easily viewed, liked, and shared.

MBC videographer Sean McMackins produced the videos.