MBTS luncheon set for June 14

PHOENIX (BP) – Alumni and friends of Southern Baptists’ six seminaries will gather Wednesday, June 14, in Phoenix to hear updates from the campuses and renew friendships with classmates and seminary faculty and staff. The luncheons take place in conjunction with the SBC annual meeting here.

Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary and College will welcome alumni and friends to its annual luncheon in Room North 120B/C of the Phoenix Convention Center immediately following the SBC annual meeting’s morning session. President Jason Allen will report about what God is doing in and through Midwestern Seminary, including updates on the progress of the Mathena Student Center and the announcement of this year’s alumnus of the year. Learn more at www.mbts.edu/sbclunch. Early bird tickets are $20 purchased in advance online by May 28 or $25 purchased online or at the Midwestern Seminary booth.