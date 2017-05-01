Pathway’s staff cited for excellence

JEFFERSON CITY – The staff of the newsjournal of the Missouri Baptist Convention has been cited by two groups of its peers for excellence in Christian journalism.

The Evangelical Press Association (EPA), which counts nation-wide heavy hitters such as Christianity Today and The Christian Post among its membership, April 11 awarded the print edition of The Pathway a fourth place in its newspaper category. The judges praised its design, variety of content and “tight writing.”

The Pathway’s website – mbcpathway.com – won second place among its competitors, thanks to its “clean, simple design.”

Brian Koonce, assistant editor, earned a third place for a critical review of the movie, “Hacksaw Ridge,” and was beaten out by two writers from Christianity Today.

Koonce also earned another third place from the Baptist Communicators Association, which announced its awards April 21. That award was for a feature article, 750-1,500 words, detailing the final mission trip taken by his father, Paul Koonce, who was battling cancer.