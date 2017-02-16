Gov. Greitens pledges to fight St. Louis abortion ordinance, scheduled to meet with Pres. Trump

JEFFERSON CITY – Gov. Eric Greitens pledged to Southern Baptists today to lead the fight to repeal an ordinance passed by the St. Louis Board of Aldermen that essentially makes St. Louis a sanctuary city for abortion and threatens the religious freedom of citizens and institutions opposing it.

Greitens shared his commitment on the issue in a phone call to Pathway Editor and Public Policy Advisor for the Missouri Baptist Convention Don Hinkle.

“We must protect people of faith and we must protect the unborn,” Greitens said. “We must win this and I am proud to lead the fight on this issue.”

Greitens did not say what steps he is prepared to take, but it has been reported that there is proposed legislation being crafted by the General Assembly that could nullify or overturn the St. Louis ordinance known as Board Bill 203.

“Board Bill 203 is an evil law that must be overturned and I promised the governor that Missouri Southern Baptists will assist him in fighting this vile action that makes St. Louis a city of death and targets the least among us — the unborn,” Hinkle said.

The St. Louis Board of Aldermen voted 17-10 on Feb. 10 to approve the ordinance that changes the city’s discrimination ordinance, making abortion a protected class equal with race, gender, religion and disability. The ordinance does not protect individual business owners who object to abortions for religious reasons. The bill could also bring fines against lessors or others who do not want to be associated with abortion.

Greitens said he will meet with President Donald Trump next week and suggested the defunding of Planned Parenthood may be among the topics discussed. He said he was pleased with the news earlier in the day that the U.S. House of Representatives had voted to overturn an order by former President Barack Obama that prevented states from defunding Planned Parenthood, the nation’s leading provider of abortions. The bill now moves to the U.S. Senate. If it wins passage it will go to Trump, who is sure to sign it, paving the way for states to defund Planned Parenthood.

Greitens said he wants Missouri to be a leader in protecting the lives of the unborn.