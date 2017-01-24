GCC features musical diversity

SPRINGFIELD – Worship will play a role in the Great Commission Conference at Ridgecrest Baptist Church here Feb. 23-25, featuring Michael Card and the Chris White band.

In a career that spans 34 years, Card has recorded 37 albums, authored over 25 books, hosted a radio program, and written for a wide range of magazines. Penning such favorites as “El Shaddai,” “Love Crucified Arose,” and “Emmanuel,” he has sold more than 4 million albums. Card said he seeks to encourage his audience to join in his own journey to know and be known by God by asking questions and entering into meaningful discussion with one another. Card’s vision is to edify the body of Christ around the world by sharing experiences and resources in the context of community in order to help facilitate the growth of smaller and more intimate communities within his audience’s own churches and neighborhoods.

Chris White, president & founder of Mobilizing Students, has spent the last 20+ years as a student pastor, worship leader, and missions mobilizer. His heart for the nations and visionary leadership, combined with his love for students, enables him to guide Mobilizing Students toward its goal of launching missional students who share Christ & make disciples among the unreached.