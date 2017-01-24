Childcare available at GCC

SPRINGFIELD – Volunteers from Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief (DR) will provide childcare during the Great Commission Conference here, Jan. 23-25. Space is limited to 40 children, and registration is required. There is no deadline, but registration will close after 40 kids sign up.

Childcare is being offered for children from birth through 7 years of age. There is no cost for the childcare.

Although children will have snacks in childcare, parents are responsible for their children’s meals.

Missouri DR volunteers are trained and often help provide childcare for the Southern Baptist Convention and Missouri Baptist Convention annual meetings, as well.

To register, visit www.mobaptist.org/evangelism/gcc