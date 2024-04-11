New well at First Baptist Church, Elsey, answers prayers, displays God’s faithfulness

CRANE – The baptism of a 70-year old man and his sister in the church where they both had grown up was going to be a celebration of God’s faithfulness. Pastor Elmer McCully at First Baptist Church, Elsey was troubled though when he saw dirty, muddy water coming out of the faucet as they filled the baptistry. Checking around it became obvious that the church’s rural water well had run dry.

People began investigating the problem and it became obvious the well was not recoverable and a new one would have to be drilled. There was only one problem: There wasn’t enough money to get the job done.

Deacon Jesse Chase checked with a company, Lefty’s Pump and Driller in Crane. The quote to drill the well was about $12,000. Chase said they didn’t have that much money in the church bank account. How would they be able to afford a new well?

Pastor McCully said people began to donate to the need spontaneously. He made some inquiries of the state convention and the association. But without much fundraising effort, people in the church and community began to donate the money needed. Two churches took up love offerings.

Chase said to date they have received $10,000 or more in donations and the well driller has said he will do the work at his cost so the original amount of the bid will be reduced.

When there is a need, the Lord provides, church officials acknowledged.

Pastor McCully told The Pathway they were so pleased at “the way in which God provided the resources…through the generosity of individuals and sister churches, plus the generosity of the well driller.”

He continued, “I am always amazed at God’s grace and how His people respond to a need. When people heard the well ran dry, they just started contributing. I did not have to ask anyone for money. Most of it was spread via word of mouth.”

McCully, commonly called “Brother Mac” by his friends, has been pastor of the church for three years. It is located in Stone County, northwest of Branson. He said the congregation runs about 20-25 people. There are not a lot of people in the small town and the only business left there is a lawn mower shop.

It was a rough few weeks until a new well could be drilled. They had water to flush toilets but the muddy water could not be used for any other purpose so they brought in bottled water.

Now the new well goes down 510 feet and they found clear water at a depth of 230 feet. A new pump, some plumbing and re-wiring and the church can again fill the baptistry!

The congregation is so grateful to the individuals in the church, area residents, sister Baptist churches and to the well driller for the donations They all affirm, “When the need is there, God provides!”