Disaster Relief crews minister after tornado

LINNEUS – Significant damage was caused by a tornado that hit in the night of May 6, and Missouri Disaster Relief (MODR) crews responded.

John Mohler of Bethany, who headed the MODR incident command, said city officials of the Linn County town of less than 300 people felt 90 percent of the properties were affected. There was damage to machine sheds and garages, and numerous trees were down. Power was out for two days, but there were no injuries or casualities.

There were 14 chainsaw jobs done in the Linneus area and several temporary roof tarps were fastened in place.

Mohler said several in the local emergency management served hotdogs in the Linneus fire station for one meal before MODR brought meals for the residents for several days. He said the largest meal served was for 115 people.

Crews came from Macon, Kansas City, southern Missouri, and the Clay-Platte Association.

“A lot of people in the community started the chainsaw work and we came and helped,” Mohler said. “One homeowner had to go to work and when he came home and found his (tree removal) work was done, he broke down. Many hands make light the work.”

The Linneus Baptist Church and parsonage, as well as some members in Linneus and members of FBC, Browning, six miles away from Linneus, were directly affected from the storm.

“It’s always a pleasure to be able to go into (communities) and serve. It’s another opportunity to share the love of Jesus. As our motto says, it’s hope, help, and healing to impact the community with the love of Christ,” he said.