Super Summer 2023 to build up students with ‘Truth’

JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Baptist Convention’s 2023 sessions of Super Summer will equip students to stand firmly on God’s truth in a relativistic culture filled with false worldviews.

“You do not have to look far to see that our world is attacking the very idea of truth,” said Dan Gibson, Next Generation Strategist for the Missouri Baptist Convention. “Teens today are bombarded with ideologies that would have been unimaginable even a generation ago. Students are constantly inundated with near-endless false beliefs and worldviews. … Thankfully truth is not a fluid thing, and this year at the MBC’s Super Summer, we will attempt to equip students to cut through the noise and seek the truth.

“John 8:32 tells us ‘and you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free,’” Gibson added. “And that is why our theme this year is ‘Truth.’ We aim to equip students with the tools and knowledge to confront this world and its ever-changing standards of truth and to seek the bedrock of the inerrancy of scripture.”

Two one-week sessions of Super Summer will be offered to churches this summer, for students who have completed grades 6-12. The first available week takes place at Hannibal-LaGrange University, June 19-23, featuring speaker Zane Black. The second week takes place at Southwest Baptist University, June 26-30, featuring speaker John Mark Yeats.

Registration is available March 1-June 1. Early registration, which ends on May 4, is $229 per person. After May 4, registration will cost $249.

“If we hope to reach this generation, it will take a collective work of the body of Christ working hand in hand to advance the kingdom,” Gibson said. “We hope you and your church will link arms with Missouri Baptists to reach students with the truth only found in Christ this summer.”

For more information or to download the registration packet, visit https://mobaptist.org/student-ministries/super-summer.