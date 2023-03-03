ERLC’s Leatherwood interviews former MBC president about racial reconciliation

NASHVILLE – The Southern Baptist Convention’s (SBC) Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission (ERLC) recently released a video featuring Missouri Baptist pastor Jon Nelson, immediate past president of the Missouri Baptist Convention (MBC).

In the video, ERLC President Brent Leatherwood converses with Nelson about “the important issue of racial unity in the Southern Baptist Convention,” according to an email announcement from the ERLC.

“In this video,” the announcement adds, “Jon Nelson … shares his thoughts on how we can meaningfully partner together on this work within our churches and communities. If we, as Southern Baptists, can be willing to listen and have good conversations about race, we will see fruit that will draw us closer together.”

Watch the video here.

Nelson serves as pastor of Soma Community Church, Jefferson City, Mo. He also serves as a co-chair of the MBC’s Racial Reconciliation Task Force, alongs Mike Hubbard, lead pastor of Genesis Church, Eureka.