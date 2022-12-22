Giving or receiving?

And remember the words of the Lord Jesus, that He said, ‘It is more blessed to give than to receive.’ – Acts 20:35 (NKJV)

In today’s world, it seems that most of the focus on raising children centers around what we can do for them. The truth is, children learn much more by what they do for others and by participating in events rather than simply being onlookers.

As Christmas approaches, let us incorporate children in as many activities as possible. There is actually more self satisfaction in giving an appropriate gift than in getting a gift that children think they “just have to have”! How often have we seen children receive a gift just to have it set aside after a few days? On the other hand, when they give an appropriate gift, they have a sense of self-satisfaction that cannot be matched.

When our youngest son was in the upper elementary grades, he took a shop class. His teacher wisely had the students make a gift for their parents. I remember how he had an unusually happy look on his face as he tried in many ways to get me to encourage him to tell me what he had for me for Christmas! I was tempted to give in, but I didn’t. He went for days with a beaming face. He was feeling a real sense of satisfaction!

Finally Christmas morning came. He kept watching me to see when I was going to open his gift to me. After some time, the gift was handed to me and I opened it. It was a gum ball dispenser made with two slabs of wood and a pint jar filled with gumballs on top. There was a third piece of wood that slid in and out with two holes drilled in it. When it was pulled out, two gumballs filled the holes and a nail was available to pry them out. What a nice gift!

Last Christmas when our son’s family came to visit, I put out the gum ball machine for his two sons to enjoy. They certainly did enjoy it!

When I was a child, I saved the “green stamps” that my mom got from a store when she purchased an article. One book could be redeemed for $2.00 in cash. I saved those stamps all year long and bought my sisters each a bottle of “Blue Waltz ‘’ perfume for 12cents each for Christmas! I felt good that I could give them something. In later years, they benefited even more with their laughs about my gifts. I’m sure I felt better about giving them the gift than they felt about getting it!

The experience that our son had of making the gift for me far outweighs the pleasure he got by his gifts. I’m sure that my satisfaction of giving the perfume was greater than my sister’s joy in receiving it! Recently, I asked my son if he could remember any gifts he got that Christmas. He couldn’t. He did, however, remember making and giving the gift to me!