MBC releases new children’s book on CP

JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Baptist Convention, through its High Street Press publishing imprint, has just released a new resource that helps children learn about the Cooperative Program (CP).

Let’s Share! is a 16-page booklet that teaches grade schoolers about CP, which funds Southern Baptist mission work in Missouri, across North America, and around the world.

Featuring stories, puzzles, and quizzes, Let’s Share! is an excellent resource for Sunday school, VBS, and other activities where kids learn about missionaries, cooperation, and sharing Jesus with people all around us.

Christy Nancy and Jamie Brown, Missouri Baptist children’s specialists, revised and updated a previous CP activity book to include more emphasis on Southern Baptist and Missouri Baptist entities like the International Mission Board and the Missouri Baptist Children’s Home.

Activities include: What Is a Missionary; International Missions; North American Missions; Missouri Missions Organizations; Watch Your Gifts Grow; A Cooperative Program Crossword; Who Can Help; and How Missions Organizations Serve Others.

Copies for individuals and churches are available free of charge, while supplies last.

Let’s Share! is the featured resource at the CP table at the MBC Annual Meeting Oct. 24-25 in St. Charles. In addition, the activity book may be downloaded, printed, and shared at mobaptist.org/cp.

Printed copies also may be ordered by calling 800.736.6227 ext. 303, or by sending an email to cp@mobaptist.org.