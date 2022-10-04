MBCH to train for child sexual abuse prevention prior to MBC annual meeting

ST. CHARLES (MBCH) – MBCH Children and Family Ministries will hold a free “Stewards of Children” training in conjunction with the Missouri Baptist Convention annual meeting. The Stewards of Children training, developed by Darkness to Light, is an evidenced-informed training that will give you a new understanding of how to keep children and youth safe from sexual abuse.

During this two-hour training you will learn the five steps of keeping children and youth safe. You will learn how to: prevent sexual abuse before it can happen, recognize signs of sexual abuse in children, recognize unsafe behaviors by adults and react responsibly when a child discloses or when an adult discovers or suspects sexual abuse. You will also learn how to bring this training to the staff and volunteers at your church.

The training will be held on Sunday, Oct. 23 beginning at 5 p.m. in the Spiritual Life Center on the MBCH Lowe-Frillman Campus at 11300 St. Charles Rock Road in Bridgeton. Refreshments will be provided.

Workbooks will be provided to each participant at no cost. The training will be conducted by Stewards of Children authorized facilitator Rev. George Fulgham, who is also a member of the MBC Sexual Abuse Response Team. This training is conducted in an interactive format where you will have the opportunity to ask questions as you learn how to keep children safe in your church ministry.

In order to ensure we have enough materials and refreshments, please pre-register by contacting Rose Ann Jost at roseann.jost@mbch.org or 800-264-6224 ext. 1201.

Please take advantage of this opportunity to protect children in your community from child sexual abuse. To learn more about the Missouri Baptist Convention’s annual meeting, visit https://mobaptist.org/annual-meeting/.