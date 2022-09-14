Lifepoint, O’Fallon, hosting live faith-and-fitness event with Revelation Wellness

O’FALLON – Lifepoint Church, O’Fallon, is preparing to open its doors to the community to host a live faith and fitness event on Sept. 23-24 with Revelation Wellness, a non-profit ministry dedicated to educating and inspiring people to live healthy and whole lives.

Rev on the Road is a two-day wellness event for your mind, body, and spirit where we help participants find contagious joy and new found freedom in body, mind, soul and spirit. The agenda is built to help facilitate the Good News of the Gospel message through worship, Bible study, and cutting-edge fitness that’s accessible to everyone, right where they’re at.

“Here at Revelation Wellness, we believe that when bodies move, minds renew. And renewed minds live out their faith so that more people can hear about the Lord’s goodness,” shares Alisa Keeton, founder of Revelation Wellness. “Rev on the Road is a one-of-a-kind weekend of worship that invites everyone to ‘taste and see’ the Lord’s goodness in the bodies we’ve been gifted.”

Rev on the Road is touring the country, with Lifepoint Church being next on the list.

To register for the event, visit https://www.revelationwellness.org/events/rev-on-the-road/mo2022/