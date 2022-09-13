MMO funds VBS training, collegiate mission efforts

JEFFERSON CITY – The Rheubin L. South Missouri Missions Offering supports more than two dozen ministries in Missouri – including VBS training and collegiate ministry.

This year’s theme is taken from Romans 12:10: “Love one another deeply as brothers and sisters. Take the lead in honoring one another.”

The MMO Eight Days of Prayer are Sept. 11-18. Following are two short stories about how the gifts of Missouri Baptists support missions projects throughout the Show Me State.

The love of Jesus

Audrey is a young girl attending First Baptist Church, Braymer. Her grandmother brings her to Vacation Bible School (VBS) every year. Last year, the “Concrete and Cranes” theme focused on “building on the love of Jesus.”

Audrey’s teachers knew she had made a solid decision for Christ when she stepped forward during an invitation. Her dad had counseled and prayed with her about her desire to trust in the Lord. Several years of VBS helped her come to know Jesus as Savior.

Christy Nance leads a team of VBS trainers who equip workers all across Missouri. Last year, Christy reported that 342 people made decisions for Christ through VBS – including Audrey.

Pray for:

• Christy Nance and VSB trainers

• More children to know Jesus through VBS

Hearts on fire

Hannah King and Jessie Little are Southwest Baptist University (SBU) students who have traveled on university-sponsored mission trips to the Baja region of Mexico. Through the SBU Center for Global Connections, they served at an orphanage, caring for children and giving staff members time to rest.

“I feel like my heart is really on fire to show that salvation is a personal relationship with Christ and isn’t something to be earned,” says Hannah. “Many of those I am close with have a very jaded view of the gospel and grace.” Hannah has now graduated SBU and has moved to Mexico to serve at the Door of Faith orphanage.

Pray for:

• SBU mission teams

• The Center for Global Connections