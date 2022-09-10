Missouri pastor’s wife dies in auto crash

NEW MADRID (BP) – Heather Polk, a nurse practitioner who used her expertise on medical mission trips, died Sept. 7 in a two-car collision as she returned home from work.

Polk’s husband, Jeff, is pastor of New Madrid Baptist Church.

The accident occurred at the junction of highway 61 and I-55 in New Madrid. A 19-year-old driver in a 2012 Chevrolet Cruz failed to yield and collided with Polk’s 2012 Mazda as she returned from her shift in Dexter, Mo. Polk was pronounced dead at the scene.

Josh Boley, pastor of First Baptist Church in Chaffee, Mo., recounted Polk’s determination and work toward extra training for medical mission trips. Her most recent one – which included ministering alongside one of her daughters, Riley – was to Honduras in July.

“She and my wife were friends and Bridget said Heather had a magnetic personality and good sense of humor,” said Boley.

Last October the Boleys lost one of a set of twin daughters shortly after birth. Polk’s medical background and friendship helped them walk through that dark time, he said.

“Even recently, Heather was still sending Bridget texts about it to check in on her,” said Boley.

A visitation was held at the church Friday (Sept. 9) from 5-8 p.m. There was a second visitation scheduled from 9-11 a.m. Saturday (Sept. 10), followed by a funeral service at 11.