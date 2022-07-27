Hessel returns to MBU as VP for student affairs, dean of students

ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Baptist University Board of Trustees has appointed Jon Hessel, ’03, as vice-president for student development and dean of students. The move marks a return to MBU for Hessel, who previously served in a variety of staff roles, including director of admissions and director of residence life. In his new capacity, Hessel will also serve on the President’s Cabinet and President’s Administrative Council. He will begin his duties August 10, 2022.

“Mr. Hessel will provide leadership and vision that reflects an inspirational, innovative and unified student development program that will be the catalyst for a comprehensive and successful culture of student engagement,” said MBU President Dr. Keith Ross. “As a former student, staff member and supporter of the university, Jon has demonstrated a deep love for and commitment to MBU. That passion combined with his pastoral heart and experience will greatly benefit our students and student development team.”

Hessel, who holds a Bachelor of Science in religious education from MBU and a Master of Divinity degree from Covenant Theological Seminary, re-joins the MBU community after nearly 15 years in full-time Christian ministry. He served as a pastor at The Journey in St. Louis, Mo., from 2008 to 2020, and most recently as a campus pastor at Waypoint Church in St. Charles, Mo.

“I look forward to working alongside the exceptional MBU faculty and staff to provide transformational experiences for our students,” said Hessel. “MBU has been a significant part of my story, and I am honored to return to my alma mater as we create a Christ-centered culture that allows for the true flourishing of all students.”

Jon and his wife, Lisa, ’04, have three children, Kaden, Max and Ivy. The Hessels live in west St. Louis County.