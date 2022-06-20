‘How Do I Retire?’ a ‘must read’ for those who would finish well

JEFFERSON CITY – High Street Press, the publishing arm of the Missouri Baptist Convention, has announced the release of How Do I Retire? by wealth advisor Richard Baker. Baker is an accredited and experienced financial expert who has worked with many clients in preparing for retirement.

“How Do I Retire? is exactly what I say to a person who comes to me and asks what they need to do to begin the retirement process,” Baker says of the book.

The book provides counsel and resources for those approaching retirement, but who might not be aware of the surprises in their future as they start to depend on their retirement funds. Charts and worksheets provided can guide an aspiring retiree through such topics as a spending plan, the impact of inflation on retirement funds, and estate planning. These worksheets and charts are downloadable at the High Street Press website, using links provided in the book.

“I have people coming to me regularly asking if they can retire on the money that they’ve saved throughout their careers,” Baker adds. “I wanted to write a guide that would give a process to people getting ready for retirement. How Do I Retire? will guide the reader through assessing their current financial situation, creating goals, and making a plan for retirement. It is my hope that they feel confident when their retirement party comes around.”

Book endorsements include Jim Hagale, retired president of Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s; John Yeats, executive director of the Missouri Baptist Convention; and Steve Green, president of Hobby Lobby and chairman of the board, Museum of the Bible.

Green says of the book, “How Do I Retire? helps you assess your current financial situation, articulate retirement goals, discover a plan that’s right for you, and take positive steps now to prepare for what could be the most fulfilling days of your life. This is a must read for every person who wants to finish well.”

Yeats calls the book, “A timely resource,” adding, “Richard Baker has woven complex concepts into a clarifying book to give guidance to those preparing for and participating in retirement.”

Richard Baker earned a BS from the College of the Ozarks and masters and doctoral degrees from Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. He is also an Accredited Investment Fiduciary. This diverse training allows him to speak to financial matters from a biblical worldview. He is the author of a 2015 title, Biblical Retirement, and is a frequent speaker on financial topics. Richard is married to Sara, and they live in Springfield. The Bakers have three children and a grandchild.

How Do I Retire? is available at Amazon in its Kindle format and in paperback for a cover price of $24.95. The book is also available by calling the author at 417-444-6777.

High Street Press partners with Missouri Southern Baptists to provide biblically sound resources intended to support the convention’s vision of transforming lives with the gospel. Go to highstreet.press to see the imprint’s available titles.