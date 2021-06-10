WMU Missions Celebration highlights relentless faith, mission stories

NASHVILLE (WMU) – The WMU Missions Celebration and Annual Meeting will be held on Sunday, June 13 from 1-5 p.m. at Nashville First Baptist Church.

“This year I am looking forward to fellowship and connecting with one another in person!” declared Linda Cooper, president of national WMU. “The last year has been challenging at best. I think we have truly learned what it means when we say ‘we are better together.’ We need that fellowship with one another that offers encouragement and inspiration in our service to Him.”

With the theme Relentless Journey, this year’s event will feature stories of God at work from field personnel serving with IMB and NAMB, national Acteens panelists and others.

Cooper explained the significance of the theme and said, “There are some moments in life when you just want to give up. People may have had some of those moments during the COVID pandemic, but the Bible tells us not to lose heart. Hebrews 10:39, which is our focus verse, says, ‘But we do not belong to those who shrink back and are destroyed, but to those who have faith and are saved.’ As we gather you will be encouraged in your faith, inspired and equipped for service to the Lord, and challenged to be relentless in sharing Christ and participating in the Great Commission.”

Additional features will include an interactive prayer experience, music for worship, and election of officers. WMU will also present the Dellanna West O’Brien Award for Women’s Leadership Development, which is given to one who inspires and encourages leadership in other women.

“As we make disciples of Jesus who live on mission, we want to be relentless in living authentic faith in Christ, seeking God in prayer, giving sacrificially and witnessing to others,” said WMU Executive Director Sandy Wisdom-Martin. “Everything you experience at this event is designed to help you be relentless in your own personal journey.”

Preregistration is required at wmu.com/nashville. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, space is extremely limited.

(This article was written by Megan Harris. Harris is a senior at Samford University majoring in English with concentrations in professional and creative writing. She recently completed an internship at national WMU.)