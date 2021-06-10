MBU Trustees approve faculty appointment

ST. LOUIS – Missouri Baptist University’s Board of Trustees presented Ken Revenaugh, senior vice president for business affairs, with a resolution of appreciation at their regularly scheduled meeting May 27.

Revenaugh is retiring from MBU at the end of June after nearly 30 years of service.

“Ken has devoted his career to Christian higher education, and as a senior leader at MBU, he has played a significant role in helping the University to achieve the success it enjoys today,” said President Keith Ross.

In other business, the Board:

• Heard updates regarding the University’s fall plans plans for the fall 2021 semester related to COVID-19.

• Approved the faculty appointment of Laura Ribeiro as Assistant Professor of Social Work. Ribeiro has worked in a variety of settings as both a licensed clinical social worker and mental health therapist. She holds a Master of Social Work from University of Missouri-St. Louis and a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from MBU.

• Viewed renderings of the renovations to MBU’s Dining Hall. The renovations are currently underway and are scheduled to be completed for the fall semester.

• Approved a resolution of appreciation for members of the Presidents Club, comprised of donors who have given $1,000 or more in the last year.