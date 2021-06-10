Home activities that teach

“Study to shew thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth.” 2 Timothy 2:15 (KJV)

As we listen to the news each day, we can easily see that our children have missed out on much of their education this past year due to the Coronavirus. As parents, grandparents, and others, we need to do all we can to help make up for what they may have missed.

There are many things we can do at home to help our children learn the things they need to grow up to be good workers in our society. Here are a few suggestions:

1) There is much to be learned in the preparation of food. As children help parents in the kitchen, they learn to count and follow directions. Measuring ingredients for recipes is one of the best ways to teach fractions.

2) Children can help with the family budget and bill-paying. If bills are paid by check, they can learn to fill out a check. If they are paid on the Internet, they can learn to do that as well. While paying the bills, they can see what is spent on electricity, etc. and make suggestions as to how those bills can be cut. As they see what items cost, they become more aware of the wise use of money.

3) Family devotions give an opportunity to allow children to read aloud. They can take turns reading the Bible and participate in discussion as to the meaning of what was read.

4) Even though texting is good, writing “thank you” notes is even better. This gives practice in writing and spelling.

5) Ask a child to keep a running list of what is needed on the next shopping trip.

6) Allow children to go over the receipt after shopping to look for mistakes. Let them keep any money they may discover in a mistake.

7) Give older children the money budgeted for their clothes. If they are responsible for buying their own clothes, they will naturally try to be careful so they can buy more.

8) When an item needs to be purchased for the home, include the children in the decision to do research on the best buy for the purpose.

9) Allow the children to help in repairs around the house. Their vocabulary will increase as they learn the names of tools, etc. They will also learn how to use those tools correctly.

10) Assign the children to make “chore charts” as to who does each task in care of the home. This helps them learn to organize.

These are just a few suggestions to help children learn. We want our children to grow up to be good citizens and good examples of Christians who love our Lord. The Bible makes it clear that parents are responsible for their children. In some ways, not having school to rely upon may be a good thing to remind us of our duties to our children.