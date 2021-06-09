MBC’s Victor departs after 14 years, accepts teaching position in Texas

JEFFERSON CITY – Bill Victor, scholar-in-residence and pastoral care strategist for the Missouri Baptist Convention’s Developing Leaders team, is departing from MBC after nearly 14 years. He has been accepted onto the faculty of Coram Deo Academy in Flower Mound, Texas (in the Dallas-Fort Worth area), where he will teach history.

Victor served in various roles during his ministry at the MBC, including on the MBC’s collegiate ministry team where he helped to start the University of Missouri campus ministry in 2008. “Probably, my most fulfilling times (at the MBC) were on the student ministry team, recruiting and training campus missionaries and then starting the campus ministry at the university of Missouri,” Victor said.

Later, he joined the Developing Leaders team, where he helped with the church revitalization network and transitional pastor ministry in the state. Also, as scholar-in-residence, he wrote the first book published by the MBC’s High Street Press. The book was titled, One Church, All People: Biblical Truth About Diversity and Reconciliation.

MBC Developing Leaders Director Jim Misloski told The Pathway, “I am thankful for Bill’s thirteen plus years of faithful service to student ministry and revitalization as an MBC missionary. His foundational work on the reorientation’s mission, vision and values and the book he authored on racial reconciliation continue to push us forward as a convention, and we will miss his unique blend of scholarship and missionary spirit.”

Victor left the MBC at the end of April, and his family will move to Texas in July.