Moody Publishers releases ‘Succeeding at Seminary’ book by MBTS’s Allen

KANSAS CITY – Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary President Jason Allen released his latest book, Succeeding at Seminary: 12 Keys to Getting the Most Out of Your Theological Education, April 6. The book was published by Moody Publishers.

The 114-page work features a collection of practical wisdom for those considering beginning in seminary or those who are just starting out.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to publish a book I wish I had access to many years ago when I began in seminary,” Allen said. “It has been a privilege to partner with the team at Moody Publishers, and I am doubly grateful for the group of pastors, seminary presidents, and ministry leaders who provided kind words of endorsement for the project.”

The new volume includes chapters on confirming one’s call to ministry, committing to a season of training and preparation, choosing the right seminary, and practical tips for succeeding while in school such as managing one’s time, the balance between work and home, and cultivating a strong supporting cast for the road ahead.

Learn more and purchase the volume online at www.jasonkallen.com/sasbook.