Models and methods: Replant Summit slated

GREENWOOD – It can feel like events are being scratched from schedules left and right, but those interested in church revitalization and replanting may want to add one to their calendars. The North American Mission Board will sponsor Replant Summit Aug. 24-25 at Fellowship Greenwood in the Kansas City area.

Replant Summit is an event in partnership with Lenexa Baptist Church, which helped replant Fellowship Church where the event will be held. Both are affiliated with the Missouri Baptist Convention. Fellowship’s senior pastor Chris Williams will be one of the featured speakers. Attendees will hear firsthand accounts of the amazing work God did through this replant, enjoy breakout sessions for churches considering replanting, and meet with churches who would like to be involved in a replant. There will also be sessions for wives of replanters.

“It’s going to focus on models and methods,” said Brandon Moore, who heads up the Missouri Baptist Revitalization Network for the MBC. “Merging, campus adoption, multi-site, replanting from within, everything.”

Moore said it’s a good opportunity for stronger churches to learn potential ways they can partner with struggling churches, and for struggling churches to learn what options might be out there.

“As our own Revitalization Network walks through those processes with a church, any of those options might be on the table,” he said. “This will be a good way to learn more about some of the potential ways we can help.”

The cost of the event is $35. For more information, go to www.namb.net/events/replant-summit_2020. For more information on the Missouri Baptist Revitalization Network, go to https://mobaptist.org/church-revitalization/ or contact Moore at bmoore@mobaptist.org or by calling 573-636-0400 ext. 339.