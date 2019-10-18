SBU selects Kimbrough as theology professor

BOLIVAR – Matt Kimbrough, Ph.D., will join the faculty at Southwest Baptist University in January 2020. He will be an Assistant Professor of Theology in The Courts Redford College of Theology and Ministry.

“I want to call students to the same Biblical faithfulness demanded of me as an undergraduate student,” Kimbrough said. “Deep down, I bleed SBU purple. I connected well with the students and faculty, and I have often prayed for an opportunity to return home to the SBU family.”

Kimbrough is a 2008 SBU graduate with a degree in Biblical Studies with a concentration in New Testament. Other degrees include:

M.A. in Biblical Studies with a concentration in New Testament from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary

Th.M. in Pedagogy, Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary

Ph.D. in Biblical Studies with a concentration in New Testament from Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary.

His ministry experience is through Springhill Baptist Church in Springfield, beginning in August 2002 as worship leader. He became the church’s associate pastor in August 2007 while a student at SBU and continuing until August 2017. He continues to serve as a lay pastor and young adult ministry leader at Springhill.

Kimbrough was an adjunct professor for SBU and Baptist Bible College (BBC), Springfield, before becoming a full-time Professor of Bible and Theology at BBC in Fall 2017.

He is treasurer for the Central States region of the Society of Biblical literature, has co-authored a book, continues to present papers at academic meetings and was voted “favorite professor” by the BBC student body.

“I am excited to welcome Dr. Kimbrough to the ranks of SBU faculty,” said Dr. Lee Skinkle, provost and interim dean of the Redford College. “His passion for the Word of God and his enthusiasm for teaching students make him an excellent addition to the Redford College.”