Bott Radio’s Rich Bott keynotes HLGU’s 150th commencement

HANNIBAL – Beautiful weather reflected the bright spirits of more than 200 graduates as they walked across the stage in ceremonial regalia to shake the hand of Hannibal-LaGrange University President, Dr. Anthony Allen, and receive their diplomas on Saturday, May 4, HLGU’s 150th commencement ceremony.

“The greatest joy I have as president is to see our students discover, develop, and demonstrate God’s purpose for their lives,” said Dr. Allen. “We want you to know today that no matter where you go or how high you fly, you will always be in our hearts, so remember your alma mater. We’re proud of you.”

The commencement address was given by Mr. Rich Bott, CEO and chairman of Bott Radio Network, a national leader in Christian talk radio, featuring Bible teaching, Christian news, and information programming 24/7.

Mr. Bott’s address centered on challenging the graduates to discover what it is that the Lord has created them to do and to work at it with all their hearts.

“’Delight yourself in the Lord and He will give you the desires of your heart,’” he quoted from Psalm 37:4. Bott then went on to say, “Now that doesn’t mean he’s going to give you what you want, but it means delight yourself in the Lord and he will give you the desires for what he wants to give you, and so when you delight yourself in the Lord, you can follow your desires, if they’re godly desires, and then find something that you really enjoy doing and that you’re really fulfilled in doing, and do it as unto the Lord.”

Mr. Bott also quoted 1 Corinthians 1:18, “For the preaching of the cross is to them that perish foolishness, but unto us which are saved, it is the power of God.”

“Don’t look to the world for your affirmation, your approval, and your applause,” he explained, “they think what you’re doing is foolish, but do it anyway, and do it in the power of God.”