Branstetter devotes life to sharing God’s light with boys, girls

JEFFERSON CITY – The stage is dark. Rick Branstetter appears before the audience, garbed all in black, sporting a tall black hat with a large red band and a black cape with red lining. He holds a large book with two words emblazoned in brilliant gold letters on its front cover: “Holy Bible.”

“In the beginning, it was dark,” he says. “The Bible tells us it was dark. God looked around, and God said, ‘Let there be light!’”

Branstetter shouts these last words. Stunned, his audience snaps to attention.

“And ever since then,” he continues, “the Word of God has brought light to men. Men, who are living in darkness, look to this light. They want to see. They want to learn about the light.

“In fact,” he adds, “the prophet Jeremiah tells us, the Word of God is like fire.”

With these words, flames shoot forth from Branstetter’s open Bible.

This gospel-magic act has opened many of Branstetter’s performances throughout Missouri. Although his shows are aimed at entertaining and evangelizing people of all ages, his flair for gospel magic is rooted in his love for children and his desire to share with them the light of God’s Word.