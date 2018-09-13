MBC’s Student Evangelism Weekend coming Oct. 12-13

HOLTS SUMMIT – We live in a culture that is increasingly hostile towards Christianity. Simultaneously, that culture desperately needs to hear the good news of Jesus Christ. Students are on the front lines of this cultural conflict, and many of them simply are not prepared, sometimes because so few of them have been trained.

To address this need, the Missouri Baptist Convention is hosting an event Oct. 12-13 to inspire, encourage, and train students to have gospel conversations and to advance the gospel on their campuses, in their homes, and in their communities: “Missouri Student Evangelism Weekend.”

The event begins Oct. 12 with an evening worship gathering at Union Hill Baptist Church in Holts Summit. Brian Baldwin, student evangelism specialist for the Baptist General Convention of Oklahoma, will speak, while Micah Christopher will lead in worship. Hip-hop artist DaMac will wrap up the evening with a hip hop mini concert. Students will return the next morning to participate in the day-long, national “Dare 2 Share Live” simulcast event.

I encourage anyone who works with students to pray about bringing their students to this event. Let’s inspire, encourage, and train our students in how to have gospel conversations and to advance the gospel of Jesus Christ.

For more information, visit mobaptist.org/student-evangelism-weekend.

Dare 2 Share Ministries is the premier student evangelism ministry in the country. Greg Stier, president and founder, is a leading expert on training and inspiring students to share their faith. For a number of years, Dare 2 Share has held a tour every winter and spring, doing weekend conference in cities across the country. Annually, they would come to both St. Louis and Kansas City. However, in 2017 they ended the weekend conferences and shifted to a one-day, national simulcast called “Dare 2 Share Live.”

Stier recently answered some questions about the upcoming live event:

What was the vision behind Dare 2 Share Live?

Our goal is to see every teen everywhere sharing the Gospel. We wanted students to be able to participate in their community without having to drive hours to take place in an event so we said, ‘Goodbye,’ to the weekend conference. We didn’t want students watching a party but we wanted to bring the party to them. Every site has a live vibe to it and it is community-based so that more kids can be reached. Our ultimate goal is to start gospel advancing movements across the country.

What are the biggest obstacles to students sharing their faith?

“Fear, just like adults. When you talk to someone about Jesus you are putting your social equity on the line. However, nothing accelerates discipleship faster than risking to share one’s faith. That trust in the Spirit produces maturity and forces the student to depend on God. A second obstacle is ignorance. Many students are thinking, ‘I know I should, but I don’t know how.’ What we try to do is to have gospel conversations not evangelistic presentations, learning how to turn conversations to Christ. I think another obstacle is they are not seeing it modeled.”

How can participation in something like “Dare 2 Share Live” help a student?

‘Dare 2 Share Live’ is a super inspirational event in a couple of ways. First, their heart will be inspired with the need to share Jesus with their friends. Second, they will be inspired to know that they are one of 97 sites across the country and they are part of 1000’s of students being mobilized to go share the gospel. They are not alone. Also, they will be given an opportunity of actually going out and doing it, sharing their faith.

What all will students who come to “Dare 2 Share Live” be exposed to?

“They will hear Shane & Shane in a nation-wide worship service, joining with thousands across the country. Then there will also be a live band at their site leading them in worship. They will get to hear the Skit Guys and other inspirational speakers. Through the Dare 2 Share Live app they can have real time conversations with others at different sites all across the country. It will be a very interactive, fast moving, and fun experience.”

Are there any follow-up resources for leaders to continue what their students experience at “Dare 2 Share Live”?

There will be a webinar two weeks after the event to equip leaders to continue with a long-term plan for helping their students advance the gospel. Either before or after the event they can go to www.gospeladvancing.org and take a diagnostic to test the health of their youth group and to see what they can do to improve. While there, they can download a free digital version of ‘Gospelize’ the book we wrote to help leaders gospelize their ministries. Along with that they can access 12 weeks of free online training that goes along with the book so that they can train their leaders and help reshape and reframe their ministry.

Beyond “Dare 2 Share Live”, what other resources and/or events does Dare 2 Share offer to help students?

“We love ‘Live’, but it is just the initial, inspirational training. The most impactful thing we do is called ‘Lead the Cause.’ LTC is a week-long, Navy seals boot camp type of experience that intensifies what happens at the ‘Live’ event. It is the next level for student leaders who are serious about getting trained to share their faith. Currently LTC happens over the summer in five locations around the country: Austin, TX; Chicago, IL; Denver, CO; Los Angeles, CA; and Washington, DC.”