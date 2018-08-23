New Billy Graham tributes launched this month

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (BP) – A permanent Sirius XM channel dedicated exclusively to messages from “America’s Pastor,” Billy Graham, will launch, Aug. 20.

Since his death, ministry supporters and Sirius XM subscribers have steadily contacted his ministry, the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA), as well as the broadcast company, to petition for more inspiring messages from the world-renowned evangelist.

Soon, subscribers from around the world will have access to these messages 24 hours a day by tuning into Channel 460 or listening online.

Meanwhile, Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C., opened an exhibit on Aug. 5 to honor the late evangelist and give visitors a glimpse of his impact on the world.

“Pilgrim Preacher: Billy Graham, and the Challenges of the Modern World” will be on display for museum visitors through Jan. 29, 2019.