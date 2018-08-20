New faculty join SBU for 2018-2019 academic year

BOLIVAR, Mo. – Southwest Baptist University is pleased to announce 13 new faculty members for the 2018-2019 academic year. SBU’s faculty is integral in the University’s mission to be a Christ-centered, caring academic community preparing students to be servant leaders in a global society.

Kimberly Burks is an instructor of nursing on the Springfield campus. She earned her associate of science in nursing degree and bachelor of science in nursing from Cox College of Nursing and Health Sciences in Springfield, Mo., and her master of science in nursing from Western Governors University.

Kristi Burks is an instructor of nursing on the Springfield campus. She earned her associate of science in nursing degree and bachelor of science in nursing from Cox College of Nursing and Health Sciences in Springfield, Mo., and her master of science in nursing from Western Governors University.

Tim Chappell is an assistant professor of mathematics on the Bolivar campus. Chappell earned his B.S. in math from SBU, and his M.S. in math from Pittsburg State University.

Julie DuVall is an instructor of university studies on the Bolivar campus. DuVall earned her B.S. in early childhood/elementary education from Frostburg State University, and her M.A. in Christian education from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary.

Benny Fong is an assistant professor of graduate education and statistics. Fong earned his B.S. in general mathematics and M.S. in applied mathematics from California State University-East Bay, and his Ed.D. from Liberty University.

Daniel Garten is an instructor of exercise science. Garten earned his B.S. in exercise science from Evangel University, and his M.S. in exercise and sport science from the University of Central Arkansas.

Ryder King is an instructor of business administration. King earned his B.S. in business administration and his M.B.A. from SBU.

Camille Kochs is an instructor of nursing on the Springfield campus. Kochs earned her A.S.N. from Cox College of Nursing and Health Sciences; her B.A. in children’s ministry from Central Bible College; her B.S.N. from Western Governors University; and an anticipated M.S.N. from SBU in December 2019.

Tori O’Brien is an instructor of nursing on the Springfield campus. O’Brien earned her A.S.N. and B.S.N. from SBU; and an anticipated M.S.N. from SBU in May 2019.

Kevin Patterson is an assistant professor and the chair of graduate studies in education. Patterson earned his B.S. in mathematics education from SBU; his M.Ed. in instructional media technology and Ed.S. in educational administration from Missouri State University; and his Ed.D. from Saint Louis University.

Elsy Shuford is an instructor of Spanish. Shuford earned her master of applied second language acquisition from Missouri State University; her diploma in residential design from Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale; and her doctor of dentistry from Central University of Venezuela.

Renfang Taylor is an assistant professor of biology. Taylor earned her B.Sc. in fine chemistry from Shandong Institute of Light Industry; and her Ph.D. from Guangzhou Institute of Geochemistry, Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Danielle West is an assistant professor of chemistry. West earned her B.S. in chemistry from SBU and her Ph.D. from Missouri University of Science and Technology.

Classes begin on Monday, Aug. 20. Contact the Office of Admissions at (417) 328-1810 or admissions@SBUniv.edu for more information.