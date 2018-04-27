MBC nominating committee seeking profiles

JEFFERSON CITY ­– Volunteers are needed to fill vacancies on Missouri Baptist Convention (MBC) boards and committees, said nominating committee chairman, Ryan Kunce.

Kunce, who serves as the senior pastor of First Baptist, Bethany, urged anyone who might be willing to serve to fill out the profile form on the MBC’s website, www.mobaptist.org (click on the “Administration” tab, then click on “Nominating Committee”). A printed copy of the form can also be obtained by calling Carla Stegeman at 573-636-0400, ext. 301. There is also a form to nominate someone else.

“As a network of over 1,800 churches in Missouri, we are far better cooperating together than separate,” Kunce said. “Every church must be represented albeit large, small, ethnic, growing or graying. If you are an individual of godly conviction, rallying behind our current Baptist Faith & Message, please consider representing your Lord and church by serving the MBC.”

Filling out a profile is the first step toward serving, but does not guarantee a spot on a committee or board. Opportunities to serve include on the MBC Executive Board, the boards of Missouri Baptist Children’s Home, Hannibal-LaGrange University, Southwest Baptist University, the Missouri Baptist Foundation, the Missouri Baptist Historical Commission, and the Christian Life Commission. The nominating committee also names trustees for Missouri Baptist University and The Baptist Home, but those trustee boards are not currently seated pending legal proceedings. The nominating committee collects references once profiles are received, and vets the potential trustees/committee members/commissioners.