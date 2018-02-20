Pathway

Baptist & Christian News

The exhibit will be on display through Dec. 8 in the Joyce Sells Heritage Center of the Harriet K. Hutchens Library and features about 50 artifacts from ancient Israel, Mesopotamia, Egypt and Syria. SBU Photo.

Biblical archaeology confab to open exhibit at SBU

By

BOLIVAR – Southwest Baptist University will open the special exhibit “Khirbet el-Maqatir – A Journey through Biblical History” with a biblical archaeology conference, featuring Dr. Scott Stripling, on Saturday, Feb. 24, on the Bolivar campus. Registration deadline is Feb. 21. To register email Dr. Bing Bayer at bbayer@SBUniv.edu. Cost is $10 and may be paid at the door.

The program will consist of two presentations and a tour by Stripling, provost of The Bible Seminary and recent director at the Khirbet el-Maqatir excavation. Registration for the conference begins at 8:30 a.m. with the first presentation – “The Problem of Ai: Solved After 40 years of Excavation in the West Bank” – to be held at 9 a.m. in the Jester Learning and Performance Center. “Mass Murder at Maqatir” will be the presentation at 10 a.m., followed by a tour of the exhibit at 11 a.m., led by Dr. Stripling. The second tour will begin at 11:40 a.m.

The exhibit will be on display through Dec. 8 in the Joyce Sells Heritage Center of the Harriet K. Hutchens Library and features about 50 artifacts from ancient Israel, Mesopotamia, Egypt and Syria. The exhibit will be open Mondays-Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and will be closed on holidays and on March 17, March 24, and March 30.

