FBC Fenton to host Founder’s Conference

ST. LOUIS – The First Baptist Church of Fenton in St. Louis, Missouri will host the Founder’s Midwest Conference on February 27-28. Founders Midwest is a regional conference that strives to encourage, educate, and edify Midwest Baptists from theological, historical, and practical perspectives.

This year’s conference topic is the importance and necessity of both Law and Gospel. Keynote speakers include Tom Hicks, senior pastor of FBC Clinton, La., author, and director of Founders Ministries; Tom Ascol pastor of Grace Baptist Church, Cape Coral, Fla., author, and Executive Director of Founders Ministries; and Jeremiah Greever pastor of FBC St. John, adjunct professor at MBU, and Founders Midwest coordinator. Bookstores and other institutions throughout the Midwest will be available in the exhibition hall, while free books and other resources will be given away.

Keynote addresses include “Covenant Theology: Law and Gospel”, “The Christian’s Freedom and Accountability in Church Membership”, “The Perpetuity of the Moral Law”, “Jesus Loves the Scriptures: Part 1”, “Benjamin Keach on Law and Gospel”, “A Historical View of Practical Church Discipline”, “Shepherding with the Law and Gospel”, “Jesus Loves the Scriptures: Part 2”, and a Q & A session with the keynote speakers.

Registration for the conference is open and is $55 through February 15 and $60 at the door. Lunch and dinner will be provided at the cost of $10 per person. For more information or to register for the conference, visit sbfcmw.wordpress.com or find us on Facebook and Twitter @FoundersMW. ν