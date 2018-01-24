Childcare available at MBC conference

HARVESTER – Volunteers from Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief (DR) will provide childcare during the Great Commission Conference here, Feb. 22-24. Childcare is being offered for children from birth through 7 years of age. There is no cost for the childcare.

Although children will have snacks in childcare, parents are responsible for their children’s meals.

Missouri DR volunteers are trained and often help provide childcare for SBC and MBC events.

To register, visit www.mobaptist.org/evangelism/gcc.