SBU graduates 82 students in Bolivar ceremony

BOLIVAR – Eighty-two undergraduate students graduated from Southwest Baptist University during commencement Friday, Dec. 15, at the Jane and Ken Meyer Wellness and Sports Center on the Bolivar campus. The University holds graduation twice a year, in December and May.

Laura Campbell, an organizational and strategic communication graduate from Springfield, Mo., delivered the Bob R. Derryberry Senior Address. She is the daughter of Nathan and Carla Kester, and wife of SBU senior, Collin.

Zachary and Kati Shelton presented the senior music performance. Zachary, a bachelor of music graduate in church music from Plattsburg, is the son of Robert and Sandy Shelton. Kati, a music education graduate from Lawson, is the daughter of Kirk and Kristi Baker. The Sheltons performed “Be Thou My Vision,” arranged by Paul Marino.

In his commencement address, Kenneth Parker, president of the Missouri Baptist Convention and senior pastor of First Baptist Church of Kearney, encouraged the graduates to follow Jesus in their daily lives and emphasized the cost involved.

“The end is glorifying Jesus and the means is whatever He gives us to do,” Parker said. “It’s not that you can’t experience success in life – you can. The point is that in the process of doing whatever you choose to do with your life, you make sure that knowing and loving and serving Jesus is priority No. 1.”