Attorney General, Os Guinness coming to KC Pastors & Pews event

KANSAS CITY – More than 800 pastors and their wives from every denomination and every corner of Missouri are expected to attend the American Renewal Project’s “Pastors & Pews” event set for Dec. 7-8 at the Kansas City Marriott Downtown. Hotel accommodations and meals are complimentary for those attending.

Guest speakers at this year’s event are Missouri Attorney General Joshua Hawley and Christian author and prominent social critic Os Guinness. In addition several powerful preachers will be speaking, including Laurence White, pastor of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Houston, Texas, whom former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee has called “America’s Preacher.” Christian historians Bill Federer and David Barton will also be featured along with Christian Broadcasting Network White House correspondent David Brody and a number of musical artists.

The event, the fifth to be held in Missouri since 2012, begins with a luncheon, then continues with afternoon and evening programs on Dec. 7. It will conclude with a breakfast and morning program Dec. 8.

“I have attended eight of these events and I always learn something new. I enjoy the fellowship, prayer time and worship. I come away encouraged and refreshed,” said Pathway Editor Don Hinkle.

The American Renewal Project will also host a free Issachar Training class from 2:30 p.m. until 4 p.m., Dec. 7, for any pastors considering running for public office.

“All we ask is for pastors to please pray for this event,” said American Renewal Project President David Lane.

While accommodations and meals are complimentary, seating is limited and attendees must pre-register at http://MORenewalProject.eventbrite.com or by calling (800)921-1928.