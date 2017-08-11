HLGU keeps busy during summer break

HANNIBAL – The campus of Hannibal-LaGrange University was home to never-ending activity this summer with eleven camps, 2200 campers hosted, two building renovations, preparation for the new school year, and much more.

Renovations

Renovations are being made to Kleckner, a community-style women’s dormitory built in 1964, and the L.A. Foster Student Center, built in 1962, and are scheduled to be completed by move-in day on August 17.

Student center renovations include the addition of a new snack shop, The HLGU Loft, which will serve personal pizzas, mozzarella sticks, smoothies, coffee, and more.

Additional updates to the student center include lighting, flooring, furniture, and moving the University Bookstore and student life offices into the building. The public safety office, originally housed in the student center, has moved to the first floor of the Burt Administration Building.

Kleckner renovations included significant updates to the lighting, flooring, lobbies, and community restrooms as well as a complete replacement of the building’s heating and air conditioning system.

“In an ongoing effort to provide quality housing for our students, we created a master plan to remodel and upgrade where needed,” said Anthony Allen, HLGU President. “After performing some scheduled maintenance, it became clear that more work is needed. This is why we chose to move Kleckner Hall to the top of the list.”

Fundraising for the renovations continues, and naming opportunities are still available. For more information on the project, or to give, call 573-629-3124, or visit hlg.edu/giving.

Summer camps/events

This summer, HLGU was home to more than 2200 campers. The largest of the camps included those here for the Missouri Baptist Convention’s annual Super Summer, and a Hmong Chinese camp called Standing Stones Conference.

Other camps included the Missouri Missions and Sports Crusaders, the Gasconade builders who spent a week helping with campus building repairs, a science camp for elementary students, the Mark Twain Writers Workshop, a worship university camp sponsored by the Illinois Baptist Association, the International Conference for Computing and Missions, the Webster Groves Band Camp, and a Lego® Robotics camp.

The Seventh Annual Alumni and Friends Work Day is scheduled for Saturday, August 12, from 7:30 am to 11 am, with lunch provided. Volunteers of all skill levels are appreciated as the University prepares for the arrival of students. For more information, or to enlist as a volunteer, please contact Alumni Director Lauren Youse ’05, ’16, at lauren.youse@hlg.edu or (573) 629-3126, at your earliest convenience.

Fall Semester

New student move-in day is August 17. The students will be personally welcomed to campus by Dr. Anthony Allen, HLGU President, and his wife, Stacy, before being led to their dorm where the Trojan Army is waiting to move the students in so they and their parents don’t have to lift a finger.

Later that day, the students will participate in the annual Walk of Honor. New students will walk single file as they pass parents and HLGU family cheering and encouraging them on their new journey. The students will pass through the HLGU arch where Dr. Allen, and first lady, Stacy, await to welcome them with a handshake. Just as the students symbolically pass through the arch and into school, years later, before their commencement ceremony, graduates walk back out of the arch, symbolizing their entrance into the world as educated adults.

HLGU New Student Orientation and Welcome Week are filled with exciting activities, such as the downtown scavenger hunt, Battle of Troy dodgeball match, an outdoor movie, worship services, HLGU Activities Fair, and dorm parties. These activities promote student interaction while helping to keep feelings of home-sickness at bay.

Monday morning, Aug. 21, Hannibal residents will find HLGU students volunteering around town and putting in more than 400 hours of community service work.

Hannibal-LaGrange University and WGCA 88.5 “The Mix” Christian radio station have joined together to bring Jason “Propaganda” Petty to the HLGU campus on Wednesday, August 30 at 8 pm. Concert doors open at 7:30 pm and tickets are available for purchase online at www.hlg.edu/concert. Prices are $10 for general admission, and $8 each for youth groups of 10 or more. Children age 8 and under and HLGU students with valid ID are free to attend. The opening act will be performed by St. Louis-based Christian rapper Da MAC. Contact Richard Medina, director of student activities at 636.699.9350 with any questions.