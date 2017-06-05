Making the most of the moment

“See then that you walk circumspectly, not as fools but as wise, redeeming the time because the days are evil.” Ephesians 5:15,16

“My, how time flies!” is an expression that most of us have heard. Another year of school has drawn to a close. Children and parents are facing challenges as to how to spend the summer. Some children will enroll in summer school, but even so, there will be more time available to fill with positive activities. Soon, we will be saying, “Where did the summer go?”

During the school year, children and parents are both limited on time to spend together. There is little time for parents to teach children about the care and upkeep of a home. It is generally not possible to travel and explore new places and visit relatives. During the summer, parents become full-time teachers as opposed to part-time teachers during the school term.

Many children are growing up without basic knowledge of cooking, cleaning, or making simple repairs around the house. These things are usually not taught in school. It is left up to the parents to make sure children learn these necessities. Working on these skills side by side provides much quality time between parents and children. When our children were young, I had a rule that they had to work every weekday morning on assigned chores. After lunch was free time. In adulthood, each of our children has displayed excellent work habits.

There are many interesting and educational places to visit. National parks, museums, and homes of relatives, are a few ideas. The George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond, MO, is a good place to take children. There are good books there to purchase for the children to read. Many other places have been set aside and are maintained by our tax money for the benefit of those who visit. Why not take advantage of them?

It is a puzzle as to why so many churches seem to cut out activities for children during the summer. Logic would tell us that children have more time during the summer rather than less. Vacation Bible School is wonderful, but only lasts for one week. Day camps are great. Why not have special music camps or take trips to do helping projects or mission activities? At one time, churches had Bible drills. Special programs could emphasize Scripture memorization. Speaking tournaments for older children could develop the skill of telling Bible stories. There are many good summer camps available for children. For many children, these camps provide the first opportunity to be away from home for a time to discover what it means to think totally for self.

It is good for teens and older children to have paying jobs. The jobs could be short temporary jobs or summer-long jobs. Having a job teaches responsibility.

Planning now, can assure that the summer hours will be spent in productive ways. After all, the devil does not take a vacation! Let’s make the most of every moment this summer by investing in our children!