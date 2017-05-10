Yeats issues DR plea

John Yeats, executive director of the Missouri Baptist Convention, issued an immediate call to support DR efforts and pray for flood victims.

“I’m writing to ask you to support Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief efforts in the wake of significant flooding across southern Missouri,” he said. “Further, we are learning that a number of Missouri Baptist churches are under water. I am in contact with the pastors of these churches, and am seeking to reach out to more of our local churches that need our help.

“Please pray for the victims of the flooding, many of whom need to hear the gospel. Also, pray for Dwain and our volunteers. If you can volunteer to be part of a relief team, visit Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief on Facebook (www.facebook.com/MOBaptistsDR/) to learn more, or visit the MBC DR webpages (www.mobaptist.org/dr/).

“Equally important, I urge you to give generously to the disaster relief effort. Or send your check to the Missouri Baptist Convention and designate it ‘Disaster Relief.’”

The MBC also just introduced a new text-to-give feature, where donors may give from a smartphone or other mobile device. Just text “Give” to 573.433.8286 and follow the prompts.

“You may also want to give a ‘Disaster Relief’ designated gift through your local church,” Yeats said. “The 1,800 MBC churches serve together to transform lives and communities with the gospel through vital ministries like MBC Disaster Relief. Your church would then forward your gift, and gifts from other church members, to the MBC.

“Please PRAY, GO if you’re able, and GIVE generously to the work of Missouri Baptists as we minister to victims in southern Missouri. Thanks for supporting our DR efforts.”