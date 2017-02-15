Mark calendars for prayer events

JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri Baptists can mark their calendars for prayer events hosted at the Missouri State Capitol this spring.

Show Me Your Glory Lord

This year’s “Show Me Your Glory Lord” prayer event is scheduled for March 28 at the State Capitol. This public intercessory prayer service begins with prayer walking the State Capitol and its grounds at 10 a.m. There will be praise and worship on the west lawn of the State Capitol at 11 a.m., followed by a rally with lawmakers and a guest speaker in The Rotunda inside the State Capitol at noon. The service launches 40 days of fasting and prayer for our government leaders, ending the last day of the current session of the Missouri General Assembly. For more information call Sue Stoltz at 573-647-6285.

National Day of Prayer

The 66th Annual National Day of Prayer is scheduled for noon on May 4 at the State Capitol. This year’s theme is “Four Your Great Names Sake! Hear us … Forgive Us … Heal Us!” The them is based on Daniel 9:19: O Lord, listen! O Lord, forgive! O Lord, hear and act! For Your sake, O my God.” For more information on the National Day of Prayer go to www.Nationaldayofprayer.org.