BSAAM conference to be held in St. Joseph

ST. JOSEPH – Baptist Secretaries and Administrative Assistants of Missouri (BSAAM) is set to hold its annual conference on Sept. 16-17, 2024, at Frederick Boulevard Baptist Church in St. Joseph. This year’s theme: Serving for God’s Glory. “As each one has received a gift, minister it to one another, as good stewards of the manifold grace of God” (1 Peter 4:10 NKJV).

BSAAM welcomes and encourages all secretaries and other office personnel that are active members of Southern Baptist churches or retired from such offices to become members. Upon payment of dues, members receive access to a Facebook group where they can connect with fellow members across the state, receive updates about upcoming events, tips, and tricks as well as day-to-day encouragement. Members also receive discounted rates for the annual conference, free t-shirt with conference registration, and voting rights at the annual meeting, which is held at the end of the conference.

This two-day conference includes a time of worship and provides personal, spiritual, and professional development training. Amy Stout, motivational speaker, life coach and author, will be our keynote speaker with worship led by Cori Salmons, accompanied by Tyler Bridges. Lunches are provided and numerous door prizes are handed out each year. Attendees always have a great time together and come home refreshed and ready to tackle their responsibilities with a renewed spirit.

For more information about BSAAM or to become a member please visit https://www.baamissouri.org.