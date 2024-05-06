Southern Baptist resolution submissions being accepted

INDIANAPOLIS (BP) – The portal for receiving proposed resolutions for the 2024 SBC Annual Meeting is open. It will remain open through May 22.

The portal allows for submissions of resolutions and accompanying background information.

“The resolutions process empowers the messengers to speak with one voice on current and enduring topics that further our mission of making disciples of all nations,” Resolutions Committee Chair Kristen Ferguson told Baptist Press. It will be Ferguson’s third year to serve on the committee, having been vice chair at the New Orleans Annual meeting.

A timing change for awareness of resolutions was made by messengers at the 2023 Annual Meeting.

Resolutions can be submitted to the committee as early as April 1 and no later than 20 days prior to the annual meeting, meaning they must be received before May 23.

The Committee on Resolutions will meet well in advance of the annual meeting with an initial report being made public no later than 10 days prior and a final report appearing in the daily bulletin on the first day messengers gather in Indianapolis on June 11.

The portal offers a submission path for those without internet access.

“Those without access to a computer may contact the office of the vice president for communications at the SBC Executive Committee to receive a proper submittal form,” the rules state.

Serving alongside Ferguson on the 2024 Resolutions Committee are:

• Rob Collingsworth, director of Strategic Relationships at Criswell College

• Stacy Gaylord, vice-chair and pastor of LifeWay Church in Billings, Mont.

• Tony Dockery, pastor of St. Stephen Baptist Church in Upland, Calif.

• Victor Chayasirisobhon, co-lead pastor of First Southern Baptist Church in Anaheim, Calif.

• Sarah Rogers, women’s ministry leader at Christ Fellowship Cherrydale in Greenville, S.C.

• Byron McWilliams, pastor of First Baptist Church in Odessa, Texas

• Noble Paddyaker, a lay leader at River Church in Norman, Okla.

• Christopher Sanchez, Bible Study leader at Palmetto (Ga.) Baptist Church

• Eddie Lopez, En Español pastor at First Baptist Church in Forney, Texas.

The 2024 SBC Annual Meeting is scheduled for June 11-12 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis.