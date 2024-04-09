First-person: ‘I am opposed to abortion’

“We Did it! We won!”

Such exclamations are often used by individuals who had absolutely nothing to do with the outcome. Identifying with a cause in that non-committal, generic sense is often done to show solidarity. They didn’t plan it. They didn’t contribute resources. They gave nothing of their own time or effort. The only way they can rightly shift from third person (they) to first person (we) is by identifying with the cause of others.

Each year the Missouri Baptist Convention passes a variety of resolutions. There is always a courtesy resolution to the host church or hotel. There have been resolutions on various theological issues, cultural issues, and more. In these resolutions, Missouri Baptists speak with one voice on some topic, and as such it is appropriate for us to say “we” to agree with this; or “we” support that, etc. And even the thousands of Baptists that never attend an annual meeting can say, “We….”

At times a person may distinguish themselves by expressing disagreement with a resolution. To say “they” adopted that resolution, but “I” voted against it is one way of expressing such disagreement and stating one’s position clearly and individually. But generally speaking, people like to be a part of a “we” rather than and “I” and a “they”. And generally speaking, that is okay.

But there are times when it is critical to just as clearly and just as boldly say I am a part of that generic “we.” There are times when blending in with the crowd is insufficient to fulfill God’s calling. There are times when declaring one’s position is absolutely indispensable. Queen Esther faced such a time, and her cousin Mordecai reminded her that God had elevated her to the position of Queen “for such a time as this.”

Sure, it would have been easy to cry with the other Jews. “We’re all going to die”. And that generic “we” would have accomplished nothing…. Well, it would have accomplished the demise of thousands of Jews. But Esther spoke up. She clearly and boldly proclaimed herself to be among those who were condemned.

Nehemiah also boldly prayed, “I and my father’s house have sinned,” and “I beseech You, Lord”. It would have been entirely inappropriate for him to simply say “we” have sinned. No, he owned it.

Today, in the spring of 2024, it is time for each and every Missouri Baptist to stand . . . not to say “we” oppose abortion, or “we” are pro-life. It is time for every Missouri Baptist, along with our brothers and sisters around the state…. It is time for each of us to stand and say boldly and loudly “I AM OPPOSED TO ABORTION, AND I INVITE YOU TO JOIN WITH ME IN THIS OPPOSITION!”

Politicians are notorious for saying “we” when in fact they mean “me” or “I”. This is done so as not to draw attention to where they stand on certain issues, and deflect attacks for unpopular positions. Rarely will a politician boldly say “This is where I stand.” But it seems it may not be as rare as it once was. By visiting mbcpathway.com/declinetosign, you can see videos of some of our fellow Baptists, whom God has placed in the halls of government, taking a clear and personal stand on declining to sign the abortion petition. They have done so knowing that it may cost them some votes. They have done so because they know that taking a stand for life is more important than positions or popularity. And they deserve our respect.

Other legislators and state office holders have also made similar statements and their videos can be seen here: https://www.youtube.com/@MOStandswithWomen.

Please note, the absence of a particular legislator or politician does NOT indicate that they support the abortion amendment. It may simply mean they were not available when these videos were being produced. If you are curious about where a particular person stands on this, reach out to them and ask.

Finally, if you have signed the petition – whether because of a misunderstanding or because you changed your mind, or whatever, you can ask the Secretary of State to remove your name. To do so you need to call the Secretary of State’s Office at (573) 751-4936. You will need to complete the form and have it notarized and returned before the petitions are filed with the Secretary of State’s office. (Learn more at mbcpathway.com/declinetosign).