Currence to be renominated as SBC registration secretary

ALEXANDRIA, La. (LBM) – Associate Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer of the Louisiana Baptist Convention Dale Lingenfelter announced today that he plans to nominate Don Currence for the office of Southern Baptist Convention registration secretary.

“It is an honor and a joy to nominate my friend Don Currence for registration secretary during the 2024 Annual Meeting in Indianapolis,” said Lingenfelter, an SBC registration volunteer for the past 23 consecutive years.

“I have witnessed firsthand Don’s servant heart and leadership for many years. He truly has a passion for this work,” he explained. “He humbly carries out his assigned duties with the highest standard of integrity while seeking to make the registration process as painless and efficient as possible. Southern Baptists should take confidence knowing someone of Don’s character is overseeing our registration and teller’s work.”

If elected, Currence will begin his sixth term as registration secretary. Before being elected to this role, he had assisted longtime Registration Secretary Jim Wells for 12 years.

Currence is the administrative pastor with First Baptist Church, Ozark, Mo., having served the congregation for 30 years. In 2023 he was elected mayor of Ozark, a town of 20,000 in Southwest Missouri near Branson. He also serves as a police chaplain supporting Ozark officers.

According to the Annual Church Profile 2023 database, FBCO reported 17 baptisms and averaged 467 in weekly worship. The congregation contributed $1,634,485 total undesignated receipts, with $100,541 (6.15%) given through the Cooperative Program. Members also gave $42,106 to the 2023 Lottie Moon Christmas Offering and an additional $19,474 to the 2023 Annie Armstrong Easter Offering.

Currence has served as a New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary trustee as well as in numerous leadership roles with state conventions and local associations in Missouri and Louisiana.

He received a bachelor’s degree from Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, Missouri, and a master’s from NOBTS.

He and his wife, Cheta, have two adult daughters Hannah and Leah.