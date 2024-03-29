Spring is new life

EDITOR’S NOTE: Julie Ball serves as vice president for The LIGHT House, an affiliate of MBCH Children and Family Ministries.

I’ve been in my position for 12 years. Twelve years is a long time. In those years I have changed, times have changed, the world has changed, and our clients have changed. After a dozen years, it is easy to get stagnant, easy to enter autopilot mode, easy to take it easy.

Residential programming is hard, turnover is exhausting, and burnout is likely. With God’s provision, we have had a consistent Maternity Home Manager for over a year. She spent the last year observing, asking questions, and seeking answers. How can we better connect with clients? How can clients feel more supported? What do our clients need? I was surprised to learn that one suggestion, was for me, the Vice President of the agency, to join our clients for a monthly dinner.

I was happy to oblige, as my presence is not often requested. I set up a reoccurring monthly dinner with our Maternity Home Residents. My first dinner was on an especially spring like day (which we know in Kansas City can change swiftly). I was so excited to establish this new practice, and as I drove in, I couldn’t help but notice all the spring life budding before my eyes! It got me even more excited to develop this new practice.

My first (regularly scheduled dinner) with the clients did not disappoint. The sun was shining, the mood was jovial and we were blessed to have a meal lovingly prepared for us by one of our residents. The meal included fried chicken, corn on the cob, mashed potatoes and the most glorious homemade mac and cheese. As we prayed over our meal, I felt a sense of peace, comfort, and deep appreciation from all. Things are not always this way, Residential Programming is hard and Community Living even harder. I believe that these times of fellowship will not only grow and breathe new life into me, but into our programs as a whole.

I believe that God is calling me to shake things up and do something new. Incorporate new practices, be more present, and listen for Him and His guidance.

Isaiah 43:18-19 “Forget the former things; do not dwell on the past. See, I am doing a new thing! Now it springs up; do you not perceive it? I am making a way in the wilderness and streams in the wasteland.”