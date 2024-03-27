Sight & Sound TV to stream ‘Jesus’ for free on Easter weekend

BRANSON – The greatest rescue story of all time comes to life in a free streaming event on Easter weekend.

Sight & Sound TV has announced that JESUS will be streamed, at no cost, to screens in your home for three days, from Good Friday, March 29, through Easter Sunday, March 31.

Filmed in front of a live audience, this state-of-the-art theatrical production has been experienced by more than five million people worldwide. From the bustling streets of Jerusalem to the raging Sea of Galilee, Sight & Sound’s JESUS is the musical stage adventure that has been seen by more than one million people.

Watchers of this streaming event will witness some of the most awe-inspiring, miraculous events of Jesus’ earthly life. They’ll see Jesus set sail with fishermen, walk on water, heal the hurting, seek the lost, raise the dead and die for the sins of humanity – only to defeat death three days later.

To learn more, visit https://bit.ly/3TGLijB.