Peter and the return of Jesus

Peter employs many terms to describe the return of Jesus, among them: “the time of restoration of all things,” the appearing of the “Chief Shepherd,” and “the day of the Lord.”

Acts 3:19-21 – “Therefore repent and turn back, so that your sins may be wiped out, that seasons of refreshing may come from the presence of the Lord, and that he may send Jesus, who has been appointed for you as the Messiah. Heaven must receive him until the time of the restoration of all things, which God spoke about through his holy prophets from the beginning.”

The Lord has just used Peter to heal a lame man on the steps of the temple – a miracle that attracts a crowd and gives Peter an opportunity to preach about the Jesus in whose name the miracle occurred.

Having suffered for our sins, Jesus is now at the Father’s right hand, an exalted position from which he rules with all authority and even heals lame men on earth. However, “the time of the restoration of all things” is on the horizon.

The world is not as God created it, nor as he intends it to be. The whole creation groans beneath the weight of sin (Rom. 8:22), waiting for the return of Jesus, the creator and redeemer, to set things right. God has revealed all this through the Old Testament prophets, and Peter encourages his listeners to see how the Suffering Servant is also the soon-returning King.

1 Peter 1:3-5 – “Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ. Because of his great mercy he has given us new birth into a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead and into an inheritance that is imperishable, undefiled, and unfading, kept in heaven for you. You are being guarded by God’s power through faith for a salvation that is ready to be revealed in the last time.”

Peter offers us a view of the golden chain of redemption – God’s work of salvation that extends from eternity past (in foreknowledge, election, and predestination), through time (in calling, regeneration, justification, and sanctification), and out into eternity future (in glorification).

Because of Jesus, we’re made spiritually alive through the “new birth.” We’re granted a “living hope” since the resurrection of Jesus ensures our future resurrection (1 Cor. 15:20-23). And we possess an inheritance – future glorification and eternity with Jesus – kept safe in heaven for us. What’s more, God keeps us secure as he sustains our faith until the end.

1 Peter 4:7 – “The end of all things is near; therefore, be alert and sober-minded for prayer.”

Peter doesn’t necessarily expect Jesus to return in a few days or weeks. Rather, he reminds us that all the major events in God’s plan of salvation – including Christ’s death, burial, and resurrection, and the coming of the Spirit on the Day of Pentecost – have occurred. Therefore, Christ’s return could happen at any time.

The end of all things is near in Peter’s day, as it is in ours. The delay in Christ’s return is an expression of God’s mercy (see 2 Pet. 3:8-9). Our appropriate response is not to stand idly, gazing into the heavens, but to live self-controlled and sober-minded lives of faithfulness.

1 Peter 4:13 – “Instead, rejoice as you share in the sufferings of Christ, so that you may also rejoice with great joy when his glory is revealed.”

Peter cheers his readers on as they suffer persecution for their faith in Jesus. Christians always have endured oppression – including martyrdom – and they always will until Jesus returns. The apostle reminds us that it is a badge of honor to share in the sufferings of Christ.

One day, the Suffering Servant returns as King of kings and Lord of lords. He comes in glory and sits on his royal throne (Matt. 25:31). He resurrects and glorifies the saints (1 John 3:2). And he punishes those who treated his followers with contempt (2 Thess. 1:5-10). All of this occurs “when his glory is revealed.”

1 Peter 5:4 – “And when the chief Shepherd appears, you will receive the unfading crown of glory.”

Peter closes out his first epistle with an exhortation to elders, who may look forward to the return of Jesus, when the “chief Shepherd” rewards them with the “unfading crown of glory.” This is one of at least five crowns mentioned in the New Testament. Sometimes, it’s called the pastor’s crown. The crown of glory is reserved in heaven for those who faithfully teach God’s word and shepherd the congregation God has called them to oversee.

2 Peter 3:10 – “But the day of the Lord will come like a thief; on that day the heavens will pass away with a loud noise, the elements will burn and be dissolved, and the earth and the works on it will be disclosed.”

The apostle warns against “scoffers” who point to the delay in Christ’s return as proof that our Lord isn’t coming at all (2 Pet. 3:3-4). Peter reminds them of the flood that destroyed the world long ago; the very waters God used to create the earth were stored up for its destruction in the days of Noah (vv. 5-6). In a similar manner, the Lord keeps a storehouse of fire by which he will purge the world of sin, thus creating new heavens and a new earth (vv. 7, 12-13).

The “day of the Lord will come like a thief,” Peter warns. Christ’s return may seem far away, and Christians may even be tempted to let down their guards. But Jesus is returning – and his coming will be sudden and unexpected by many.

