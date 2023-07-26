Forty-one people find faith in Christ during Lifepointe, Sedalia, tent revival

SEDALIA – A four-day tent revival north of Sedalia brought people to Christ and some were baptized at the event.

Lifepointe Church pastor Rusty Thomas reported 41 salvations, 31 baptisms, and three child dedications.

From July 12-15, there were a total of 253 people in the children’s tent, 3,199 people in the main tent, and 10,639 people who followed the tent revival on Facebook. This made the total attendance of 14,091 people.

“To God be the Glory,” Thomas said after the event.

But the revival was a combined effort of various local churches.

“We have a camaraderie of churches. There are 18 area churches, only two of them being MBC churches, wanted to put aside difference and help,” said Rusty Thomas, Lifepointe pastor, adding that 75 people had volunteered for the prayer tent before the revival began, and another 100 people assisted with other tasks, including parking.

Each night kicked-off with Team Extreme, an organization that does feats of strength in a ministry.

The Lifepointe worship team provided music and Thomas preached.

In addition to the children’s tent and the main tent, one tent was set up for prayer and counseling.

Before the revival began, there was a prayer drive around the city, with the emphasis on those who would find Christ.

A heavy rain storm came before the Friday night event, and a 180-degree rainbow was visible over the main revival tent.

Through word of mouth, other groups from Illinois, Tennessee, Corpus Cristi Texas, and two groups from Kansas, wanted to be involved and were ready weeks before the revival. The Illinois group did a street reach and hand out meat.

“It has just exploded. Something is bubbling,” Thomas said before the event.

A prayer and baptism service was held July 8 leading up to the revival services.